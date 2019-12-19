Trail baker Leora Smith. (Guy Bertrand photo)

Christmas cookie craze

Downtown Trail bakery has made over 20,000 Christmas cookies - and counting

Leora Smith painstakingly decorates polar bear cookies at The Pastry Shop in Trail Tuesday afternoon.

The local bakery is busier than Santa’s workshop at this time of year.

This season they estimated they’ve already baked over 20,000 cookies, including one order for 92 dozen last week, with six days to go before Christmas.


