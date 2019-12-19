Christmas cookie craze

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Downtown Trail bakery has made over 20,000 Christmas cookies - and counting
RCMP take two suspects into custody over 24 hours, cases not related
The Girl Guides have helped Kiwanis at the tree lot and at the club’s Saturday charity meat draw
Letter to the Editor from Robin Siddall
Trail RCMP report the fires were intentionally lit
Well known Trail musician Jack Vellutini will celebrate his 100th birthday on Dec. 18
Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays
The historic vote split along party lines,
Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?
Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.
A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time
Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein
The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home
Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured
Ski-cross racer Sage Stefani will compete at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switz. next month
CEO: Business conditions in forest industry in North America, B.C., very challenging
B.C. athletes proved to be leaders on the national and international stage despite current and past physical, mental challenges
Kootenay West recipients hail from Castlegar, Edgewood, Rossland, Slocan and South Columbia
White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine
