Colours of Covid

Staying occupied and having some fun in time of physical distancing

Instead of going stir crazy, why not shake things up and have a little fun with a splash of colour?

That’s what one local family is doing while they stay-at-home as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Better yet, “Colours of the Frisks” is not only keeping the Frisk family somewhat occupied, it’s also bringing cheer to the online community embracing them.

Mom-of-two Lisa Frisk shares these amusing #covidcolourchallenge photos, there are nine so far, chronicling family life in the time of ongoing physical distancing due to the novel coronavirus.

“We decided to do this weird (photo series) after being inspired by the photographer Rowena Meadows in Australia, and by a few friends that showed us their series of photos,” Lisa said.

Her kids had already been schooled in 50’s to 90’s style fashion as part of an at-home project, and had a lot of fun with it.

“Which is why I feel friends thought we would enjoy the inspiration of the colour photos,” she shared.

“Obviously we did not anticipate the popularity of our photos and yet we are so grateful that so many people are finding joy from them.”

She says comments from the Facebook community expressing how much they are looking forward to seeing the photos each day and how the images are making people happy, is truly an added bonus.

“Of course they are not without family squabble and a little bribery of ice cream sandwiches, but it’s so worth it all in the end,” Lisa said.

“We are just happy to add smiles to people’s day in such an uncertain time.”

(All photos courtesy of Lisa Frisk)

