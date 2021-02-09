Eye in the Sky

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Loriana Gilchrist doesn’t say if she felt she was being watched during a snowshoe up to Deer Park Mountain on Sunday, but she did look up in time to catch the skies keeping an “eye” on the beautiful West Kootenay range. Photo: Loriana Gilchrist

About Deer Park Mountain:

According to the website trailpeak.com, Deer Park Summit is located just outside of Rossland. The trail is six km and is used throughout the year by mountain bikers, snowshoers and other recreators.

The trailhead starts just south of the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre, located at the junction of Highway 3B and Highway 22.

