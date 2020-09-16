‘Tyler from Coquitlam’ reads a message in a bottle found in Osoyoos Lake by Brad Crocker in September 2020. (Brad Crocker/Facebook)

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

Tyler from Coquitlam, we have some good news: the message in a bottle you threw into Osoyoos Lake has been found.

That’s the message Brad Crocker is hoping fellow British Columbians can help get to the originator of a message he recently found while vacationing at the Okanagan-area lake.

“How I found it was kind of a fluke,” Crocker told Black Press Media.

A few weeks ago, the B.C. man said he was throwing a frisbee into the lake for his dog when he came across the plastic bottle, which he initially thought was floating garbage.

“I normally pick up any garbage I see at the lake but this time the bottle had a piece of paper inside,” he explained. “I couldn’t get it out with my fingers so I walked back up to the trailer to get a knife to cut the top off.”

The message inside, drawn in crayon, simply reads: Tyler From Coquitlam.

Crocker, who has grandchildren himself, quickly took to Facebook in hopes of letting Tyler know that his message has been received. His post has been shared roughly 400 times as of Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 15).

“Crossing my fingers that he sees the post.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Just Posted

Seven additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Interior Health asking attendees of large youth gathering near Castlegar to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

IH says approximately 150 people attended the event

Date announced for Rossland by-election

Residents need to send nomination papers to city if they want to run for city council position

Kootenay cops nab couple for drug trafficking twice in 8 days

Both times the arrests were made by the same Roving Traffic Unit

UPDATE: Nelson man found safe after vehicle left abandoned in Galena Bay ferry line up

Police looking for anyone with information to come forward in search of Rodney Hawkins

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

The trial must go on: Nelson’s Capitol Theatre to host Supreme Court case

The manslaughter trial of an RCMP officer will start at the theatre on Sept. 28

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Most Read