Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

You may find yourself to be a bit louder, more assertive, and definitely more intense this week. Although you often embody these traits, during this week, these might come more into focus. Why? There is rich energy inspiring you and propelling you to reach for things you want that you have not yet achieved. You are tired of waiting for certain things to happen in your life, and now is a good time to get serious about them. Any actions you take this week will be filled with this energy and prone to be successful. You may enter a situation that has a much friendlier aura than you had been anticipating. You may have prepared yourself to be stern or on guard, but the welcome vibe of the encounter might surprise you.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

Tying up loose ends on both business and personal matters should be your main priority this week, Virgo. There is so much good coming to you in the weeks ahead, but if you are still tangled up by old business, then you will not be free to do what you choose to do, and that could lead to missed opportunities and regrets. If you need to seek help, there will be willing helpers nearby. A charming individual could beguile you into joining forces for a good cause. This is a good thing, though, because it could help bring you out of your shell and allow you to pursue a personal mission you have put off for too long. Even if you are not feeling very sociable now, you need to force yourself to engage in an activity that can bring a great feeling of fulfillment.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

You may discover this week that although someone’s story is exaggerated and embellished, the details are mostly all there. You may have to sift through a lot of extraneous information, dear Libra, but once you do, you will have all you need to know to address a situation that is important to you. Don’t get caught up in or frustrated by the flamboyant presentation; just be grateful that you have all you need to proceed. Someone’s compliments may seem overly gushy or sickeningly sweet, but that does not mean they are phony. More likely, it means that someone is so eager to show you their admiration and appreciation that they are going all out to do so. Accept any flattery gracefully.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

Have you ever arrived at a favorite restaurant and ordered a tempting meal, only to be kept waiting far too long for your food to arrive? After a while, your hunger begins to wane. You might even feast on so much bread or enjoy so many appetizers and/or sips of wine, that you lose your appetite completely. You may feel that you are at that point with some quest in your life that has taken far too long to manifest. You are getting tired of the ordeal. It is no longer fun or exciting. But this week, Scorpio, your interest will be teased and tempted again. Something will reawaken your original enthusiasm. Act on this immediately, for you can maintain the excitement this time if you try.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

You are at your best when you are in charge. When you know what’s happening and have some level of control over it, your confidence remains high, and your enthusiasm remains steady because you know that you can direct any endeavor to a satisfactory conclusion. But when you are not in charge, Sagittarius, and you have concerns over someone else’s leadership, it can be hard for you to maintain a positive attitude. This week, you may have to work under someone in whom you don’t have a lot of confidence. But give it a chance nonetheless. Perhaps this person has learned by your example. You might be pleasantly surprised. Take your time with a big decision. You might already think you have the perfect answer, but further thought might be necessary.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

Many people get so caught up in the exciting details of planning a wedding, that they forget how sacred the occasion is and how the commitment and the blending of two lives is really the most important part of it. We often get swept away by the fun elements of important celebratory occasions. We lose sight of the reasons behind all the planning, and we fail to see that there is something much deeper going on that is far more important. An upcoming occasion may involve a lot of fun planning, Capricorn, but this week, be sure to focus on what is at the heart of it. Something has held you back for a long time, and you have felt the effects of this. Now, though, you may be ready to overcome any challenges and leap over any barriers.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

Being a humanitarian must surely have many personal rewards, Aquarius. Being able to help someone can help you feel like you are contributing to something that can change the world. And while many people are grateful when they are helped, there are those who express no gratitude whatsoever. People of your sign are known as humanitarians. You know that there is usually a deep sense of satisfaction that comes with this ability to help. But this week, you may be reflecting on a recent experience and wondering why you bother. There may not have been any acknowledgment of gratitude at all, which may make it all seem pointless. But if you push forward anyway, you will find that the deepest satisfaction comes from having tried to help, rather than from any thanks you may receive for your efforts.

Pisces (2/19-2/30)

When you set off on a creative adventure, Pisces, you don’t really care what anyone else thinks. That’s because you get swept up in your own passion and follow through at the behest of your muse. Once you have completed whatever you set out to create, though, you may then become hyper-aware of what others think about it, and you may find yourself feeling a deep need to be accepted, adored, and admired for your talents. This week, you may be dreading what someone else will think of something you have worked on, but you should quickly find that there is nothing to worry about. If you have ever dieted or know someone who has, it can become almost an obsession. The dieter may keep track of every calorie, and on those days when they go off the diet and indulge in comfort food, instead of enjoying it, they can be filled with regret later on.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

A turbulent beginning to your week could cause you to put your defenses up unnecessarily. You don’t want any surprises to disrupt the plans you have, but that won’t happen if you plow ahead steadily. Dealing with friction or upheaval in a calm way is the best way to combat it. It isn’t likely that you will face anything too serious, dear Aries – just a busy start to the week that may cause you to have to rush through things while under pressure. Very soon, this will slow down, and you can continue along the path you planned on. Someone may be trying to figure out how to get your attention, so don’t be surprised if the antics of someone on the periphery of your life suddenly become more animated. They may want to attract you into a friendship, a romance, or even a business arrangement. Pay attention, even if you don’t think this will interest you because you could learn something valuable.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

Starting out the week in a planned routine will be good for you, dear Taurus. You may have experienced some upheaval recently, and having solid plans in the days ahead will give you a sense of certainty, confidence, and comfort. Although there is no reason to expect any problems, giving yourself this kind of structure will help relieve any anxiety. Being centered and calm is especially important for you now, because you may have the chance this week to solve a lot of outstanding matters related to conflict, money, and future goals. You will need to be more assertive than usual to put someone in their place and to take something positive that is coming to you. You are not shy about standing your ground, but it sometimes takes a lot of friction before you take charge in situations like this.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Responsibilities you have been putting off will be easier to address this week. You may have been facing a tall order of obligations, and that may be why you have avoided getting things done, but in the days ahead, you will attract the right guidance and resources to take care of business with relish and expedience. Don’t waste this intense energy, Gemini. You may have a strong desire to express yourself this week, especially in an area where you are feeling profoundly misunderstood. Normally, it wouldn’t bother you, but there could be something you want to be as clear as day so you can draw in the support you need. You can be a bit eccentric, and often your ideas fly right over the heads of even those who understand you best. This week, a wild idea of yours could become quite popular if you share it with the enthusiasm you are feeling.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

Sometimes it may appear that things come easier to you than they do to other people. This can cause jealousy from others. They may attribute this to your attractiveness, your special talents, or even your connections to people in high places. But what they don’t see is that you are quite industrious and hard-working – and you don’t give up. If someone seems to belittle an achievement of yours this week because they think it fell into your lap, don’t be shy about showing the steps it took and the great effort you put into your achievement, dear Moonchild. There will be great satisfaction in that. Someone’s friendly exterior may seem like a front to you this week. Even if you have just accepted it at face value in the past, you may suddenly have an inkling that something isn’t quite right. Follow your hunch, and it could lead to some interesting information.

