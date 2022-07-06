The $15 million unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Vancouver will expire at midnight on August 13 if not claimed (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS).

The $15 million unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Vancouver will expire at midnight on August 13 if not claimed (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS).

Millionaire mystery: $15-million winning B.C. lottery ticket remains unclaimed

The Lotto Max ticket purchased last summer in Vancouver is set to expire in August

It’s time to check your couch cushions, junk drawers, and pants pockets.

A $15-million winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in B.C. nearly a year ago has yet to be claimed.

B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is urging players who purchased a ticket in Vancouver for the Aug. 13, 2021 draw to check their numbers.

The winning ticket matches all seven numbers in the lottery draw: 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32 and 38.

However, time is ticking for a winner to step forward.

According to BCLC, prize winners have one year from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim the prize. This means that the missing ticket will expire at midnight on Aug. 13.

The specific location where the lottery ticket was purchased has not been announced.

To check your tickets, visit the PlayNow website.

RELATED: Record-breaking $100.4 million won in lottery tickets on Vancouver Island in 2021

Lottery

Previous story
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Just Posted

The BC SPCA advises: on hot humid days it’s best to keep pets inside with plenty of cold water; outdoor exercise and walks are best in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler; bring water and take breaks in the shade; if pavement is too hot to comfortably place your hand on for several seconds, it is too hot for your dog. Some dogs don’t know their own limits; use caution with exercise such as running and fetch as you may need to stop your dog from overdoing it. Photo: SPCA.bc.ca
Trail RCMP report suggests a quiet start to July

Friends of the Rossland Range invite the public to come enjoy a walk along its new mountain trail. Hard packed and easily accessible, the path boasts two benches with forest and mountain views, and an easily accessible cabin and outhouse for those with disabilities. (Photo by Rob Richardson)
Rossland Range introduces accessible trail for all

Trail Little League All Star coaches D.J. Ashman and Steve Robinson deliver a double fungo fielding frenzy at the All Stars practice at Andy Bilesky Park. The All Stars are preparing for a District playdown versus the Cranbrook Bandits on July 16-17. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail All Stars prep for District playdown vs Cranbrook

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital still offers cancer treatments despite a shortage of oncologists in the West Kootenay. File photo
Doctor shortage prompts changes to West Kootenay cancer care