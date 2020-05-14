File photo

Morning start: Transporting goods to Nakusp was different in the early days

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, May 14

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar is implementing a variety of measures in its ongoing battle with geese at Millennium Park.

Click here for the story.

A new bylaw enforcement system is now in place in Nakusp.

Click here for the story.

The City of Trail has given the go ahead for work to resume on the Butler Park tennis and pickleball courts.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that there were no roads or railways to Nakusp in the early days?

Paddlewheelers were used to help transport good in and out of the village on the Arrow Lakes.

View this post on Instagram

#nakuspbc #nakuspadventures #NakuspAndArrowLakes

A post shared by ✨WhenHaVenExplores✨ (@when_haven_explores) on

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Thursday:

In Castlegar:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

In Trail/Rossland:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

Video of the day:

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beach bummer: Novel coronavirus can live in water, but is it infectious?
Next story
Not a sprint star: Research says T. rex was built for distance, not speed

Just Posted

City of Trail takes measured response to re-opening

Trail is asking residents to exercise caution and patience while putting Phase 2 into effect.

Morning start: Transporting goods to Nakusp was different in the early days

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, May 14

Commercial flights from Trail slated to resume June 1

Pacific Coastal Airlines suspended flights from Trail on March 25 due to COVID-19 restrictions

Business as usual for West Kootenay wildlife

The common demoninators for human-wildlife conflicts: attractants and shelter

Trail Blazers: The quintessential moviehouse

The Royal Theatre started as the Rialto Theatre way back in 1927

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Most Read