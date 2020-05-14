Morning start: Transporting goods to Nakusp was different in the early days

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Thursday, May 14

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar is implementing a variety of measures in its ongoing battle with geese at Millennium Park.

A new bylaw enforcement system is now in place in Nakusp.

The City of Trail has given the go ahead for work to resume on the Butler Park tennis and pickleball courts.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that there were no roads or railways to Nakusp in the early days?

Paddlewheelers were used to help transport good in and out of the village on the Arrow Lakes.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Thursday:

In Castlegar:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

In Trail/Rossland:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

