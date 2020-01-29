Sue and Mike McCartney’s truck was partially swallowed by a sinkhole outside their Esquimalt home on Jan. 28, 2020. (Courtesy of Sue McCartney)

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

A Victoria-area family got a shock when they backed out of their driveway this week.

Water had been flooding Isbister Street in Esquimalt since the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, bubbling up and pouring out of cracks in the street. It was still usable, however, and around 10 a.m. Sue McCartney and granddaughter Freya Perfect left for an outing.

But moments after leaving the driveway and entering the cul de sac, McCartney’s truck starting sinking.

At first, she thought a tire had popped.

“They backed out and boom, it just caved in,” said Sue’s husband, Mike McCartney.

READ ALSO: Saanich starts work to fix sinkhole discovered during February snowstorm

Freya Perfect, Sue McCartney and Mike McCartney stand on the temporary patch over the sinkhole that partially swallowed their truck early Tuesday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Said Perfect: “My grandma got out and said, ‘We found the leak!’”

Crews arrived to uncover the entirety of the hole and vacuum out the water.

They were going to call a tow truck, but crews told McCartney they were concerned about the stability of the street, so they put down planks and drove the truck out.

The next morning, the municipality had repaired the water main and put a temporary patch on the sinkhole.

Tara Zajac, spokesperson for the Township of Esquimalt, said crews will get to the final repair “as resources and existing workloads allow.”

The McCartneys said there was minimal damage to the truck and no one was hurt.

Sue and Mike McCartney’s truck was partially swallowed by a sink hole outside their Esquimalt home Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of Sue McCartney)

READ ALSO: Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Just Posted

Accident in Trail sends two to hospital

A collision between two cars occurred at the Waneta Plaza traffic light

Young bear wandering Trail neighbourhood, keep your distance

BC Conservation says the bruin appears healthy and will likely wander back to its den

Trail council reviewing handicap parking designations

Access improvements coming to park washrooms, Sk8Park

Donation to Trail music therapy program

Money will be used for Music Heals program at Columbia View Lodge

Gathering for Global Day of Action in Castlegar

80 people met at Castlegar United Church, urging all federal leaders to avoid a catastrophic war

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

Two arrested north of Williams Lake after police warn residents to stay inside

Officers had also warned drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Most Read