David Dudeck shares a serene "fogscape" spotted from the shore of the Columbia River in Trail last week. Photo: David Dudeck

David Dudeck shares serene early morning “fogscapes” he recently captured at the Skywalk in Trail.

Pedestrians to the walking bridge are advised that Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue staff will be training in rope rescue on the Columbia River Skywalk today, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be no impact to passersby as the walkway will remain open.

All photos by David Dudeck.

