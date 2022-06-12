Basketball was developed by a Canadian, but the sport did not originate in this country. Do you know where basketball was developed? (Black Press file photo)

Basketball was developed by a Canadian, but the sport did not originate in this country. Do you know where basketball was developed? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer sports?

The summer months are a time to enjoy outdoor sports and recreation.

While Canada excels at winter sports including hockey, curling, skiing and bobsleigh, summer is a time when many people get active with outdoor sports and recreation.

This is a time to celebrate fitness and a time to celebrate a variety physical activities.

Whether you enjoy watching summer sports or participating, there are plenty of options available.

How much do you know about sports and recreational activities? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSports

 

Flanked by escourts, Penticton’s Janelle Morrison closes in on the finish line at the final 2012 Ironman Canada race in Penticton. The triathlon is planned to return in August, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Flanked by escourts, Penticton’s Janelle Morrison closes in on the finish line at the final 2012 Ironman Canada race in Penticton. The triathlon is planned to return in August, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada title. This year, the legendary triathlon is planned for August, 2022. (File photo)

Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada title. This year, the legendary triathlon is planned for August, 2022. (File photo)

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 12 to 18

Just Posted

Helene Dostaler, chairperson of the Slocan Valley Rail Trail Society stands by the signage of their new lend-a-leash program. Currently, leashes are available to borrow at the Crescent Valley, Passmore and Winlaw Trailheads. Photo: Submitted
Slocan Valley Rail Trail introduces lend-a-leash program

Jim Holyoak’s exhibition will be at the Kootenay Gallery of Art this summer. “Monstrous Array” image: Submitted
Jim Holyoak ‘monster’ exhibition opening at Kootenay Gallery of Art in Castlegar

A fire started at the Creston Landfill on June 10. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
UPDATE: Fire extinguished at Creston Landfill

Ron James is touring B.C., including Trail, June 11. Photo: Shantero Productions
Legendary comic Ron James hits the Trail stage Saturday night