The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

The May long weekend is a tribute to British monarch Queen Victoria

Victoria Day, on the last Monday preceding May 25, traditionally marks the start of the summer season in Canada.

The day is named in honour of British monarch Queen Victoria and it is a holiday in Canada.

In celebration of the holiday, the queen and the first long weekend of the summer, here are a few questions related to Victoria. How many can you answer correctly?

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

