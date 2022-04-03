QUIZ: How much do you know about poems and poetry?

Shane Koyczan has made a name for himself as a poet. His best-known work is To This Day, an anti-bullying poem. (File photo)

April is National Poetry Month in Canada

April is National Poetry Month in Canada.

The month is organized by the League of Canadian Poets and has been held each year since 1998 to celebrate poetry and its place in Canadian culture.

Whether you enjoy sonnets, modern poetry, song lyrics, limericks with the word “Nantucket” or other forms of verse, poetry offers something for everyone.

How much do you know about poets and poetry, in Canada and around the world? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Before becoming a singer-songwriter, Leonard Cohen was a published poet. This picture shows Cohen in Toronto in 2006. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris)

While William Shakespeare is noted for his plays, he also wrote some noteworthy sonnets. Do you know how many sonnets he wrote? (Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

