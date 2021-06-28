Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Put your knowledge of the hockey playoff series to the test

Hockey is an integral part of Canadian culture and the Stanley Cup playoffs tend to grab the attention of the nation.

During this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, take some time to put your knowledge of hockey to the test.

How much do you know about the history of the biggest game series in Canada’s favourite winter sport?

Good luck.

