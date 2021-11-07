QUIZ: It’s time to think about time change

This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

This weekend, clocks in most parts of Canada will switch from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time.

The time change in spring and fall has come under criticism in recent years by those who would prefer a consistent time year-round, without the seasonal time changes.

In recognition of the time change, here are a dozen questions about clocks and time, as well as the concept of time travel in fiction. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)