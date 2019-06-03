An albino fawn, who was rescued by a trucker in Woodland, California is cared for at the Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Loomis, California. She will be released back into the wild in the fall, after hunting season. (Lezlie Sterling/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California

A small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland

A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue centre.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.

Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn’s mother was not found.

She’s not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.

Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino deer during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation centre where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

ALSO READ: SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study
Next story
Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

Just Posted

Tree planted at Beaver Creek marks 100 years of local government

Mountain ash tree planted next to First Nations Arbour, set to open later this year

Trail Kidney Walk

Every step is a giant leap forward in the fight against kidney disease.

Students restore habitat at Silver City Trap Club

Selkirk College students spent 2 days on the banks of the Columbia River

Sisters support Skool Aid

Sister Norma Gallant represents the Congregations of Notre Dame

12 years later, an activist roots for Rossland plastic bag ban

Tracey Saxby helped kick-start Canada’s first drive to ban single-use bags

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Taxpayer group tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Most Read