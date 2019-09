Smokies fans brought tons of food for the Trail United Church Food Bank

Kurtis’ No Frills sponsored ‘Stuff the Shopper Chopper’ at the Trail Smoke Eaters hockey game on Sunday.

Smokies fans brought tons of non-perishable food items to the game in support of the Trail United Church Food Bank and filled the chopper just in time for Thanksgiving.

The game also featured the annual Turkey Toss and Grocery Games, with a shootout zone for PC Children’s charity.