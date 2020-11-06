Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)

Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

While much of 2020 has not gone according to plan, coffee lovers will soon see Starbucks holiday cups at their local cafe.

The coffee shop chain is launching the series of holiday cups Friday (Nov. 6), featuring four hot drink designs and one for iced beverages, as part of their “Carry the Merry” campaign. Along with the cups, Starbucks is also launching its holiday drink line, including the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brûlé Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte, along with Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Canadian exclusive Irish Cream Americano and other gifts and food items.

The coffee chain said it began designing the cups months and months ago, long before the full weight of the pandemic became known. Starbucks has been designing holiday cups since 1997.

“When we started designing the cups over a year ago, we didn’t know anything about what 2020 would bring. Our mindset was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said creative director Jeff Wilkson.

“In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into the year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

coffee

