Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 24 to 30

Bagpipe Appreciation Day, Take Your Pants For A Walk Day, Share A Hug Day all coming up this week

The 2022 Cultus Lake Day parade rolls along 1st Avenue on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 is Bagpipe Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Horseradish Month and Cell Phone Courtesy Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, July 24: Cousins’ Day, Tequila Day, Tell An Old Joke Day, Parents’ Day.

Monday, July 25: World Drowning Prevention Day, Wine And Cheese Day, Carousel Day, Culinarians’ Day.

Tuesday, July 26: Aunt And Uncle Day, Coffee Milkshake Day, All Or Nothing Day.

Wednesday, July 27: Scotch Day, Take Your Houseplant For A Walk Day, Take Your Pants For A Walk Day, Walk On Stilts Day, Bagpipe Appreciation Day.

Thursday, July 28: World Hepatitis Day, Refreshment Day, Milk Chocolate Day, Chili Dog Day.

Friday, July 29: International Tiger Day, Chicken Wing Day, Talk In An Elevator Day, Rain Day.

Saturday, July 30: Cheesecake Day, International Day Of Friendship, Share A Hug Day, Paperback Book Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

