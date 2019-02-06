Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

The casting call, which has been taken down, included a call for both ‘curvy’ and ‘petite’ models

Vancouver Fashion Week organizers are under fire after issuing a casting call for female models with 20- to 22-inch waistlines.

According to reports and comments on the event’s Instagram page, the casting call was posted last week, and taken down on Monday.

The post included “curvy models,” defined as being 5’8” to 6 feet, with a U.S. size 12-to-16 waist. Meanwhile, “petite models” were defined as being 5’5” to 5’8” tall, with a 20-to-22-inch waist.

In a statement posted this week online, organizers apologized and called it a mistake.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that we support and champion models no matter their size, gender, ethnicity or background,” the statement read.

“We believe every body type is a cause for celebration and we welcome designers who encourage body positivity and who redefine what ‘beauty’ and ‘style’ mean in today’s society. We apologize for the offence caused, as we truly strive to deliver a fashion week that is inclusive for all.”

The apology didn’t stop social media users from continuing to criticize them.

The modeling industry has been under increased scrutiny for promoting small waistlines deemed unhealthy by health advocates and doctors.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary
Next story
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Just Posted

Fruitvale acquires full site of old middle school

The plan is to demolish the school and develop the property to meet housing needs in the village

Adopt a Senior and Mistletoe Market donate over $2,000

The project and Christmastime market raised money to help residents in-need of personal items

Kootenay Boundary firefighters rescue child trapped in park

The young girl became stuck under some logs in Beaver Bend Park, across from the Warfield school

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email the Trail Times at editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail arts council presents Sunday Cinema, Valentine tea with jazz

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the allegations in the newspaper story ‘are false’

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Most Read