Dean Foster’s caricature spray-painted on a field east of Innisfail, Alta. (Contributed photo)

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

A man in central Alberta is going to great lengths to try to win a radio show contest.

Dean Foster of Innisfail has created what he hopes is the world’s biggest caricature.

The caricature is of radio deejays Jesse and JD from the CJAY 92 morning show in Calgary. The two hosts are holding a $25,000 contest for the listener who comes up with the best promotional campaign for their show.

Foster, who is a professional caricaturist and illustrator, used a drone to shoot footage of himself using spray paint and an ATV to draw the 130-by-100-metre image of Jesse and JD on a farm pasture.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Who owns aloha? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

Just Posted

Waste not: Trail brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

First-round sweeps highlight world of hockey oddities

Sports ‘n’ Things with Dave Thompson

Rural dividend grants awarded in Kootenay West

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy made the grant announcements in Trail on Thursday

44 Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

Trail Armoury welcomes Major Nils French, a Rossland native

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday at Trail mall

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 18 to April 24

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Most Read