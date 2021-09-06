River otters often thrive in the salty ocean waters along the Victoria shore (Ella Smiley).

River otters often thrive in the salty ocean waters along the Victoria shore (Ella Smiley).

VIDEO: Wrestling B.C. river otters draw a crowd

You otter check out these adorable mammals!

Davis Pow and his family were in Victoria for a visit on Friday afternoon when they spotted an adorable ruckus underfoot near the Ogden Point Breakwater lighthouse.

A feisty trio of otters were rolling around and wrestling at the water’s edge, much to the family’s delight. The Coquitlam resident quickly took out his phone and positioned himself to take a video.

Pow said other people passing by stopped to watch the show too, and soon enough quite the crowd of onlookers had formed.

B.C. is home to two species of otter—the river otter and the sea otter. Despite the species’ name, river otters like the ones Pow spotted often thrive in the salty ocean waters and many live along the Victoria waterfront.

Sea otters, on the other hand, are a rarer sight along the coast of southern Vancouver Island. The furry species was nearly wiped out along the B.C. coast by 19th-century traders, but the population has been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

READ MORE: Island family surprised to see otter visitor under car

For Pow and his family, taking a moment to marvel at the local wildlife was a treat.

“My partner and I lived in Victoria for many years previously and always love coming back to visit,” Pow told Victoria News. “Moments like this are one of the many reasons why.”

Ogden PointvideoWildlife

Previous story
VIDEO: Fraser Valley pilot spots black bear from the air

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
One person dies in single-vehicle crash near Paulson Summit

THEP, in partnership with the City of Trail, held a day camp on Aug. 16. The theme was science week. The THEP soil management program team shared with the camp kids information on soil testing, ground cover and the importance of removing shoes at the door and handwashing after playing in the dirt and especially before eating. Photos: Submitted
As fall nears, Trail homeowners encouraged to sign up for soil testing

“All baseball teams know it is a sin to run a squeeze play with two outs, and you certainly don’t do it with two strikes with your worst bunter hitting.” Photo: Thomas Park on Unsplash
Top Shelf Stories: Time for some new signs

Control of Parliament could conceivably come down to one or two seats in the House of Commons – and possibly the results in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding.
OPINION: Majority government unlikely as 44th federal election gets underway