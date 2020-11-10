Webster students remember Canada’s war dead and veterans

Webster Elementary School students and staff honored Remembrance Day virtually this year with each class watching a video in their homeroom at the same time.
The video edited by Grade 6/7 teacher, Ashlea Lutz-Miller, featured student hosts and presentations and was timed to have the Last Post play at 11 a.m.
Students then added their poppies to the school’s Remembrance Tree along Schofield Highway.
