Webster students remember Canada’s war dead and veterans

Remembrance Day services were virtual at the Warfield elementary school

Webster Elementary School students and staff honored Remembrance Day virtually this year with each class watching a video in their homeroom at the same time.

The video edited by Grade 6/7 teacher, Ashlea Lutz-Miller, featured student hosts and presentations and was timed to have the Last Post play at 11 a.m.

Students then added their poppies to the school’s Remembrance Tree along Schofield Highway.

Lest We Forget. Photo: Submitted

