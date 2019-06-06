(Ron Wilson photo)

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson captured this photo of a hummingbird hovering near a feeder in Rivervale last week.

Hummingbirds are birds native to the Americas and constitute the biological family Trochilidae.

They are among the smallest of birds, most species measuring 7.513 centimetres (3 to 5 inches) in length.

The smallest extant bird species is a hummingbird, the 5 cm (2.0 in) bee hummingbird weighing less than 2.0 g (0.07 oz).

They are known as hummingbirds because of the humming sound created by their beating wings which flap at high frequencies audible to humans.

They hover in mid-air at rapid wing-flapping rates, which vary from around 12 beats per second in the largest species, to in excess of 80 in some of the smallest.

Of those species that have been measured in wind tunnels, their top speed exceeds 15 m/s (54 km/h; 34 mph) and some species can dive at speeds in excess of 22 m/s (79 km/h; 49 mph).

Hummingbirds have the greatest mass-specific metabolic rate of any homeothermic animal.

To conserve energy when food is scarce, and nightly when not foraging, they can go into torpor, a state similar to hibernation, slowing metabolic rate to 1/15th of its normal rate.

~ Sourced from Wikipedia ~

Previous story
Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Montrose family day on deck

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 6 to June 12

Title sponsor for KBRH Golf Classic

$15,000 for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation fundraiser

Hats off at the dinner table

Letter to the Editor from Ken Schroeder of Trail

Community Futures launches Columbia River sport-fishing website

Website promotes Columbia River’s excellent sport fishing and local communities and businesses

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

Most Read