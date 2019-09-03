(Mike Wicentowich photo)

What you see …

Readers share their views through photography

Mike Wicentowich shares this stunning photo of the City of Trail from a viewpoint above the hospital and high school.

And, in case you missed it, earlier this summer the RDKB announced it had purchased a 130-acre property, near where this photo was taken, to protect the existing trail network between Miral Heights and Sunningdale.

To read that story click here: RDKB buys strip of Hospital Road

To read more about the Silver City tourism season click here: Cutest little town

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca.


