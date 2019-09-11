What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Cal Schultz stopped to capture this beautiful sunrise Saturday morning at Strawberry Flats on Highway 3 above Rossland and looking towards the valley.

The Strawberry Pass Summit is located in the Rossland Range Recreation Site.

The range is a free public use area in the high mountains and rolling hills near the Golden City.

Strawberry Pass Summit and the primary parking area is located about 19 km north of Rossland on Highway 3, or about 8 km south of the intersection of Highways 3 and 3B.

The area has a network of winter routes and a chain of unique, winter, day-use shelters for all ages and families who would enjoy self-guided snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or backcountry ski touring. In summer, there is hiking, mountain biking, watching wildlife, walking a dog or taking a horseback ride on summer trails.

For more information on this majestic range, click here: Rossland Range Recreation Site

~ Sourced from RosslandRange.org



