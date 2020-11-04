What you see …

Alison Watson spotted this mama bear and her cub up an oak tree in Warfield on Oct. 18.
If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.
Greater Trail RCMP media report includes details on some cases they were called to last week
The first week of November is geared toward increasing awareness about the dangers of CO
107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri
Check out the Trail Times later this month to meet the Trail Smoke Eaters 2020/21 Junior A roster
An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs
Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth
Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services
Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced
It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?
Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals
Trail FAIR will assist with filling out the FortisBC application
Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital
Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts
Police estimate the value of the drugs at around $8 million
District staff said more parents are homeschooling their children this year due to COVID-19 crisis
There were no signs of large-scale voter intimidation or clashes at the polls
