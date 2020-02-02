Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, is a rare Palindrome Day. (Twitter)

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

What’s special about Sunday? It’s Palindrome Day, when reading the date backwards and forwards ends up with the same date.

Try it yourself – 02/20/20.

A day like this doesn’t happen often – in fact, the last one happened 909 years ago, and the next won’t happen for another 101 years.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?
Next story
Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

Just Posted

Bradley Ross nets 100th career goal in Nitehawks win over Spokane Braves

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward completes rare trifecta in 7-2 win over Spokane Braves

Trail Smoke Eaters edge Wenatchee Wild

Michael Colella scores the game winner in 3-2 Smoke Eaters victory over Wenatchee Wild

RDKB gets $2.4M for composting facility overhaul

Expansion makes space for food waste from industry, commercial enterprise and Greenwood residents

Nelson man recalls battling wildfires in Australia

Dan Purcell was one of 20 Canadian firefighters sent to Australia recently

Highway 3 closed at Paulson Bridge Saturday afternoon

Road will be closed between Castlegar and Christina Lake from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

It’s a mishmash of rules for cannabis sales in B.C.’s municipalities

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort says all activity has come to a halt until road crews can assess the extent of the slide

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around due to flooding at B.C. border crossing

Heavy rain hit the region in the previous couple days

Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted with a fever, cough, sore throat

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Most Read