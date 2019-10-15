Black Press Media is sharing profiles of five of the candidates in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding in advance of the federal election on Oct. 21. Connie Denesiuk is the Liberal Party candidate in this riding. (Contributed)

Election 2019: Connie Denesiuk – Liberal Party candidate for South Okanagan – West Kootenay

Connie Denesiuk is running for the Liberal Party in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of five of the candidates for the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last name, starting on Oct. 11 with the last video publishing on Oct. 18.

