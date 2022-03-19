Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is “not unexpected” as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is “not unexpected” as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tam expects ‘spring blip’ in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Theresa Tam expects a rise in COVID cases as restrictions lift

Canada’s top public health officials have suggested the country is unlikely to be caught up in the new wave of COVID-19 cases around the world, but could instead see a “blip” this spring. Dr. Theresa Tam expects a rise in COVID-19 cases as public health measures are lifted in Canada, but says the number of cases with severe outcomes should be manageable.

Coronavirus

Previous story
32 years later, B.C. RCMP hope to crack cold case of ‘senseless’ break-and-enter turned murder

Just Posted

Latest briefs from the Trail police detachment. Image: RCMP logo
No shortage on calls for service from Trail RCMP

Electrical apprentice Jesse Ihas, a top-of-his-class trades student, is a two-year apprentice at local company A Plus Electric (Kootenay A Plus Systems Ltd.). Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Columbia trades students earn prestigious scholarships

David Restivo’s album Arancina has been nominated for a Juno Award as best jazz group album of the year. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson pianist nominated for Juno Award

The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society packaged and delivered 186 Christmas gifts to isolated seniors in the Beaver Valley this past Christmas. The society wishes to thank: Interior Medical Transport; Heart and Soul Taekwondo; Mountainside Village; Kootenay Savings- Care Wear; Teck Trail Operations; Liberty Foods; Trail Coffee Company; FortisBC; Fruitvale Co-op; Senior’s Branch 44; Beaver Valley Manor board; Tamarac Manufactured Homes Park; Ann Deadmarsh; Bernie Picc; Chris Weishaupt; Donna Evans; Alida Lee; Lorna and Pat Spear; and, of course, Santa and all his elves. Photo: Submitted
New seniors ambassador program coming to Beaver Valley