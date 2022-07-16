A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report

Just Posted

Grand Forks councillor Everett Baker. File Photo
Grand Forks councillor running for mayor pardoned for sex offences involving youth

The provincial government announced July 15 that the 75-bed Nelson Health Campus, which will provide long-term care for seniors, will open in 2024. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Nelson long-term seniors care facility to open in 2024

A panel of service providers attended the meeting on homelessness for the business community. Photo: Betsy Kline
‘Please, please help us:’ Castlegar business community speaks about struggles with homeless population

Similar inspections were conducted in 2021 in the Quesnel area. Photo: Cassidy Dankochik
Low-flying helicopters inspecting West Kootenay gas lines in coming weeks