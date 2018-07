The City of Trail received a generous donation of $27,000 USD from Rich and Annie of the Murphy Family Foundation towards the Lower Sunningdale Park Court Conversion Project. The park’s tennis courts will be converted into a multi-sport space for basketball, tennis, pickleball, and street hockey players. The project is now underway and will continue into the fall. (From left): Trisha Davison, Director of Trail Parks and Recreation; Mayor Mike Martin; Rich Murphy; Robert Baker, Deputy Director of Trail Parks and Recreation. Missing from photo, Annie Murphy.