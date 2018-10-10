Trail Smoke Eaters acquire Peca from Chiefs

Trevor Peca, son of former NHLer Michael Peca, will suit up for the Trail Smoke Eaters this weekend

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced the acquisition of Trevor Peca from the Chilliwack Chiefs on Wednesday.

In an effort to add more pop to its line up, the Smoke Eaters acquired the 18-year-old forward for future considerations, while releasing forward Logan Harris.

Peca spent last season with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), collecting 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 points in 50 games to go along with 76 penalty minutes. The six-foot-one, 163-pound forward played in four games with the Chiefs this season, registering a goal and an assist with six penalty minutes.

The Clarence, N.Y. native is a dual citizen to both Canada and the USA, playing the bulk of his hockey career in the States with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres program before heading out west. Peca is also committed to the University of Miami-Ohio for the 2019-20 season.

The Peca name is a well-respected one amongst the hockey world as Trevor’s father, Michael, spent 13 seasons in the National Hockey League with the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I’m thrilled to add Trevor Peca to our roster,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Jeff Tambellini in a release, “Trevor is a strong two-way forward who can play anywhere in our lineup. We believe he will be a great fit for our team, and our organization will help prepare him for his transition to the University of Miami Ohio.”

The Smoke Eaters released the six-foot-five Harris to make room for Peca. Harris, an 18-year-old Anaheim native, registered no points in seven games with six penalty minutes this season for the Smokies.

The Smoke Eaters return to home ice this weekend with games against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday and Powell River on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.

