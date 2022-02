If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Tracey Tetreau spotted these beauties during a recent walk in the Pend d’Oreille Valley.

“Tis the season for deer,” she observed. “They seem to be everywhere!”

If you have a timely photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Read more: Plan for peaceful rest in the Pend d’Oreille

Read more: Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiaCity of TrailColumbia BasinKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictPhotographyWildlife