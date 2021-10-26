L-R: Coralyn Mann, Lyra Saunders and Ryleigh Lam, from Girl Guides Camp Rory, are presented a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Trail’s Chris Vlanich. Photo: Submitted

Kiwanis Club of Trail donates to local causes

Proceeds from ‘Christmas Trees for Kids’ pay it forward

Executive members of the Kiwanis Club of Trail were out and about Thanksgiving week delivering 2021 Kiwanis donations to many local causes, including contributions to the Girl Guides, Scouts, youth baseball, Skool Aid, and elementary school meal programs in Fruitvale, Glenmerry, and Warfield.

Glenmerry Elementary School received a generous donation to the breakfast program from the Kiwanis Club of Trail. L-R: Kiwanian Wayne Hodgson presented the cheque to the school’s vice-principal Liann Nutini and child care worker, Carmen Gattafoni. Photo: Submitted

The club’s annual “Christmas Trees for Kids” sales give the Kiwanis and their community the opportunity to pay it forward.

Bursaries are also given annually to graduates of JL Crowe Secondary School and Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre.

Since May, Kiwanis members have been volunteering at Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market.

This season Kiwanis raised $500 for BC Children’s Hospital at the market, which Local 480 Steelworkers and volunteers at Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market matched for a total donation of $1,500.

