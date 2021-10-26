Kiwanis Club of Trail donates to local causes

Executive members of the Kiwanis Club of Trail were out and about Thanksgiving week delivering 2021 Kiwanis donations to many local causes, including contributions to the Girl Guides, Scouts, youth baseball, Skool Aid, and elementary school meal programs in Fruitvale, Glenmerry, and Warfield.
The club’s annual “Christmas Trees for Kids” sales give the Kiwanis and their community the opportunity to pay it forward.
Bursaries are also given annually to graduates of JL Crowe Secondary School and Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre.
Since May, Kiwanis members have been volunteering at Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market.
This season Kiwanis raised $500 for BC Children’s Hospital at the market, which Local 480 Steelworkers and volunteers at Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market matched for a total donation of $1,500.
