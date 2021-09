Funds were made possible through the generous contributions of the USW Local 480 membership

United Steelworkers (USW) Local 480 has donated $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund.

This local charity assists families living in Trail and the Greater Area who must travel to access medical care for their child.

Funds were made possible through the generous contributions of the members of USW Local 480.

