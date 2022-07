The Rossland Outdoor Pool celebrated its 90th anniversary this year

The Rossland Ladies Auxiliary Branch #14 is proud to support the Rossland Pool in celebration of their 90th Anniversary with a cheque for $1,000.

Joan Lafond from the auxiliary presented the cheque to Kristi Calder from Rossland Recreation and September Stefani, pool manager.

The donation will be used to purchase new pool accessories.

