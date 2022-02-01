TB Vets give $77,000 for Kootenay Boundary respiratory care

Since 1946, TB Vets has been supporting the frontlines of respiratory care in British Columbia.

Greg Rollins, Respiratory Department Professional Practice Leader accepts this generous donation from TB Vets on behalf of the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

TB Vets, through their Frontlines Heroes Respiratory Grant, has donated $77,000 for a Vyntus Pulmonary Function System and ITGV-Simulator Lung Model for the Respiratory Department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

About TB Vets

From the battlefields of World War II to fighting respiratory illnesses upon their return, B.C. veterans embraced the meaning of compassion. They took a holistic approach with their vision of serving disabled and inflicted veterans, giving meaningful employment while providing a community service to British Columbians.

Through the creation of the TB Vets Key Tag program and the subsequent TB Vets Charitable Foundation, veterans and the disabled manufactured key tags and offered them as a free community service. Over time as donations from the key tags grew, B.C. veterans reached further out into the community, and began supporting research, education and support programs for respiratory health.



