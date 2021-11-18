Trail Blazers: From the roaring 20s to Y2K, a hotspot hall

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Trail Memorial Hall, former home to the Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch #11, held its grand opening with a gala dance the evening of Nov. 14, 1924. Photo: Trail Historical Society

Did you know that Lordco Auto Parts stands on ground that once housed a key community gathering place called the Trail Memorial Hall?

The memorial hall was torn down 20 years ago, making way for a lot to build the downtown Trail business. Before that, however, good times a plenty were had within the old four walls.

Trail Memorial Hall, home to the Royal Canadian Legion Trail Branch #11, the first city library, bowling lanes, and much more, commemorated its grand opening with a gala dance on the evening of Nov. 14, 1924.

And there’s a funny story of lore from that especially grand night.

“In preparation, the gymnasium was energetically waxed for the packed dance, making for a sticky dance floor,” explains Sarah Benson-Lord, from the Trail Museum and Archives.

“The newspaper reported that ‘one-steppers were compelled to adopt a style that resembled the goose step, but in the general hilarity that prevailed, a little thing like sticky wax was not taken seriously.’”

Located in the 800-block of Victoria Street, the site of today’s Lordco, the former building was also an active gathering place for Trail youth athletics.

“The Legion also managed the outdoor Jubilee Pool, which was situated next door and brought years of enjoyment to Trail’s youth,” Benson-Lord adds. “The memorial hall building was demolished in 2000.”

