Trail Blazers: The Fruit Fair

With Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market starting to wind down after another fantastic season of bringing superb local fare to the downtown riverfront, this week’s Trail Blazers feature is reminiscing about where it all began over one century ago in the Silver City.

Trail’s Fruit Fair building opened in 1912, and stood guard at the south end of Bay Avenue. The Fair building housed a spectacular display of produce, livestock, crafts, jams and preserves.

From the Pend D’Oreille to China Creek and as far away as Christina Lake, that first year, eight districts visited the city.

“Entertainment included a glass blower, an apple packing contest, and a remarkable silk worm exhibit,” notes Sarah Benson-Lord, from the Trail Museum and Archives.

“Trail took home the district winner title that year.”

The Fair building remained a landmark and recreational outlet for the first half of the city’s life.

It was demolished in 1950 after construction of the Cominco Arena.

“Trail’s markets are continuing into the fall,” Benson-Lord said. “So be sure to stop by and take in the offerings of our regional growers, bakers, crafters and more!”

The incrEDIBLE market goes on the Esplanade Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The final two days will be Oct. 9 and Oct. 23.

