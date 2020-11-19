Kyle Boutin, Director Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society presented a $2,500 donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

Trail firefighters donate to chronic pain clinic

Trail Firefighters Charitable Society has donated well over $110,000 to causes in the past decade

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has donated $2,500 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation’s Chronic Pain Service Project.

Community support for the firefighters’ raffle ensures health-care improvements continue in the Kootenay Boundary.

Read more: Chronic pain clinic at KBRH

Read more: Trail firefighters fundraise for causes near and dear


