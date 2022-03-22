Photo: Submitted

Trail Kiwanis donates to school meal programs

CommunityLINK funding supports academic achievement and social functioning of vulnerable students.

Kiwanis Club of Trail sprung into action supporting local elementary school meal programs.

Club president, Chris Vlanich, presents a $250 cheque to Webster Elementary School Principal Brian Stefani, and meal director Dara Smith.

Similar cheques were also presented to the Terry Jones, principal of Glenmerry Elementary School and Michael Page, principal of Fruitvale Elementary School.

About the school meals program

CommunityLINK (Learning Includes Nutrition and Knowledge) funding is designed to support the academic achievement and social functioning of vulnerable students. Programs and services can include breakfast, lunch and snack programs, academic supports, counseling, youth workers and after-school programs.

The Ministry of Education provides CommunityLINK provides funding to all 60 school districts to support the academic achievement and social functioning of vulnerable students. Programs and services can include breakfast, lunch and snack programs, academic supports, counseling, youth workers and after-school programs. Decisions about specific programs and services are left to school boards so that the needs of individual students and local communities are met. Each school district has a designated staff member in the CommunityLINK coordinator role.

