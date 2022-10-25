L-R: Scott Daniels, Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society for Jubilee Place; Helen Graham, Rotary Club of Trail; Mike Ramsay, Rotary Club of Rossland; and Juris Harlamovs, Rotary Club of Waneta. Photo: Bob Alton

L-R: Scott Daniels, Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society for Jubilee Place; Helen Graham, Rotary Club of Trail; Mike Ramsay, Rotary Club of Rossland; and Juris Harlamovs, Rotary Club of Waneta. Photo: Bob Alton

Trail, Rossland, Waneta Rotaries join hands to help low-income seniors

$3,000 donation will be invested in an upgraded elevator at Jubilee Place

Rotary Clubs of Rossland, Trail and Waneta have partnered to help with a $3,000 donation in support of an elevator upgrade project at Jubilee Place in Trail.

Jubilee Place provides housing for low-income seniors.

For more information visit: www.jubileeplace.org.

Read more: Jubilee Place marks 40-year milestone in downtown Trail

Read more: Jubilee Place more than a home to its residents


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

affordable housingCity of TrailRosslandRotarySeniors

Previous story
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Just Posted

Photo: Unsplasg
B.C. ombudsperson report highlights interesting cases and resolutions

L-R: Scott Daniels, Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society for Jubilee Place; Helen Graham, Rotary Club of Trail; Mike Ramsay, Rotary Club of Rossland; and Juris Harlamovs, Rotary Club of Waneta. Photo: Bob Alton
Trail, Rossland, Waneta Rotaries join hands to help low-income seniors

Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. Photo: Submitted
‘The Geography of Memory’ book tour stopping in Trail

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks battled the Kimberley Dynamiters to a shootout victory in Kimberley on the weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.V. Nitehawks win shootout thriller in Kimberley