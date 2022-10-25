Trail, Rossland, Waneta Rotaries join hands to help low-income seniors

$3,000 donation will be invested in an upgraded elevator at Jubilee Place

L-R: Scott Daniels, Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society for Jubilee Place; Helen Graham, Rotary Club of Trail; Mike Ramsay, Rotary Club of Rossland; and Juris Harlamovs, Rotary Club of Waneta. Photo: Bob Alton

Rotary Clubs of Rossland, Trail and Waneta have partnered to help with a $3,000 donation in support of an elevator upgrade project at Jubilee Place in Trail.

Jubilee Place provides housing for low-income seniors.

For more information visit: www.jubileeplace.org.

