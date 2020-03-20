Trail United Church cancels springtime turkey dinner

The Trail United Church has cancelled its Spring Turkey Dinner – that was originally going to be held on Saturday – due to ongoing measures to try to curb transmission of the coronavirus.

The church has asked the Trail Times to pass this message along – and we ask you to pass this message along – so their patrons are fully aware that his dinner, scheduled for March 21, is cancelled.

