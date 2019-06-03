From left: Mark Daines, RDKB Manager of Facilities and Recreation; Maureen Forster, RDKB Executive Assistant and BC LGMA member; Theresa Lenardon, RDKB Corporate Officer and BC LGMA board member for the West Kootenay; Director Ali Grieve, Electoral Area A. (Submitted photo)

Tree planted at Beaver Creek marks 100 years of local government

Mountain ash tree planted next to First Nations Arbour, set to open later this year

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary participated in the Local Government Management Association (LGMA) Centennial Tree Planting Campaign this month by finding a choice spot for a mountain ash tree in beside the new First Nations arbour at Beaver Creek Provincial Park between Trail and Montrose in Electoral Area A.

Previous: Fruitvale tree planting honours Local Government Awareness Week

Beaver Creek Provincial Park was selected as a good place for the tree because the new First Nations arbour to be officially opened in October 2019 already marks a number of important milestones and relationships.

These include the Waneta Expansion Project, local First Nations, the work of the Trail Kiwanis Club in the park, and now a tree to recognize the LGMA.

“I knew we wanted to find a place in one of our electoral areas where lots of people would see a beautiful local tree and a plaque that describes the century of hard work by local government staff,” said Theresa Lenardon, LGMA BC Chapter provincial board member for the West Kootenay (2013 to April 2019) and Corporate Officer at the RDKB.

“And the association that is so important in promoting professionalism, education and information sharing among us.”

Funding for the trees comes from BC Hydro’s Community Regreening Program. This program works with tree planting partners across the province to help with the regreening efforts of municipalities, regional districts, and First Nations communities.

“In my daily interactions with RDKB staff I see how the LGMA promotes best practices in staff across local governments,” said Roly Russell, RDKB board chair.

“As elected decision-makers tasked with ensuring our residents have the services they need, we rely on professional staff to inform our decisions and actually get things done for our communities. The LGMA plays a key role in fostering the knowledge and expertise to do that well,” Russell said.

“I wish the association and all its members in BC and across Canada another century of great work.”

Regreening grants are designed to assist in planting appropriate trees with an awareness and sensitivity to the proximity of power lines.

To learn more about the Community Regreening Program visit BC Hydro’s website: here

The LGMA’s history dates back to 1919 when the Municipal Officers Association of BC was created to encourage the interchange of ideas and support efficiency in the work of municipal officers.

For more information visit: lgma.ca

Previous story
Sisters support Skool Aid

Just Posted

Tree planted at Beaver Creek Provincial Park marks 100 years of local government

Mountain ash tree planted next to First Nations Arbour, set to open later this year

Trail Kidney Walk

Every step is a giant leap forward in the fight against kidney disease.

Students restore habitat at Silver City Trap Club

Selkirk College students spent 2 days on the banks of the Columbia River

Sisters support Skool Aid

Sister Norma Gallant represents the Congregations of Notre Dame

12 years later, an activist roots for Rossland plastic bag ban

Tracey Saxby helped kick-start Canada’s first drive to ban single-use bags

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Most Read