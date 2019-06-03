Tree planted at Beaver Creek marks 100 years of local government

Mountain ash tree planted next to First Nations Arbour, set to open later this year

From left: Mark Daines, RDKB Manager of Facilities and Recreation; Maureen Forster, RDKB Executive Assistant and BC LGMA member; Theresa Lenardon, RDKB Corporate Officer and BC LGMA board member for the West Kootenay; Director Ali Grieve, Electoral Area A. (Submitted photo)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary participated in the Local Government Management Association (LGMA) Centennial Tree Planting Campaign this month by finding a choice spot for a mountain ash tree in beside the new First Nations arbour at Beaver Creek Provincial Park between Trail and Montrose in Electoral Area A.

Beaver Creek Provincial Park was selected as a good place for the tree because the new First Nations arbour to be officially opened in October 2019 already marks a number of important milestones and relationships.

These include the Waneta Expansion Project, local First Nations, the work of the Trail Kiwanis Club in the park, and now a tree to recognize the LGMA.

“I knew we wanted to find a place in one of our electoral areas where lots of people would see a beautiful local tree and a plaque that describes the century of hard work by local government staff,” said Theresa Lenardon, LGMA BC Chapter provincial board member for the West Kootenay (2013 to April 2019) and Corporate Officer at the RDKB.

“And the association that is so important in promoting professionalism, education and information sharing among us.”

Funding for the trees comes from BC Hydro’s Community Regreening Program. This program works with tree planting partners across the province to help with the regreening efforts of municipalities, regional districts, and First Nations communities.

“In my daily interactions with RDKB staff I see how the LGMA promotes best practices in staff across local governments,” said Roly Russell, RDKB board chair.

“As elected decision-makers tasked with ensuring our residents have the services they need, we rely on professional staff to inform our decisions and actually get things done for our communities. The LGMA plays a key role in fostering the knowledge and expertise to do that well,” Russell said.

“I wish the association and all its members in BC and across Canada another century of great work.”

Regreening grants are designed to assist in planting appropriate trees with an awareness and sensitivity to the proximity of power lines.

The LGMA’s history dates back to 1919 when the Municipal Officers Association of BC was created to encourage the interchange of ideas and support efficiency in the work of municipal officers.