West Kootenay; What you see …

Flicker feeding time

Rose Karges spotted this striking male Northern Flicker perched at her backyard bird feeder.

How can you tell if this species of woodpecker is a guy or gal? According to birdweb.org, red-shafted male flickers have a red whisker (as shown in Rose’s photo); whereas the whisker of females are pale brown.

North America has two easily distinguished races of Northern Flickers: the yellow-shafted form of the east where the bird has a red nape (back of head), a black whisker and yellow shafts on the flight and tail feathers; and males in the west have a red whisker with upperparts mostly brownish-grey with black barring.

Winter wow

Brenda Haley shares her winter wonderland view of a Sunday snowshoe up Whitewater Ski Resort to Evening Ridge and into an area near Run C called “Whale’s back.” Looking closely at the photo the snow formations resemble whale humps.

Whitewater Ski Resort provided a beautiful day of snowshoeing for Brenda Haley. Photo: Brenda Haley

