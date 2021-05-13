Student art being showcased at Trail mall

The Crowe Art Showcase runs until May 30

VISAC Gallery’s Mena McGill invites locals to pop by the Waneta Plaza to take in the pop-up gallery showcasing art from Trail high school students. Photo: Sheri Regnier

If you’re looking for something fun to do it’s worth taking a trip to the Waneta Plaza in Trail and walk through a new art exhibit.

Featuring artists from J.L. Crowe Secondary School is the VISAC Gallery’s Crowe Art Showcase.

Running until May 30, the exhibit displays dozens of pieces of artwork from students in grades 9 to 12.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

Masks are mandatory and social distancing is required, however, this space is big, bright and there is plenty of room for guest to drop by.

