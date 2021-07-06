Beaver Valley tightens water restrictions

No irrigation or sprinkling is allowed on Mondays, Thursdays or Fridays.

Restrictions have been tightened for Beaver Valley Water Service users. Photo: Mohammad Rezaie/Unsplash

Beaver Valley Water Service users in Fruitvale have moved to Stage 2 of water conservation.

This means even numbered addresses can irrigate or run a sprinkler on Tuesday and Saturday and odd numbered addresses can water Wednesday and Sunday.

No irrigation or sprinkling is allowed on Mondays, Thursdays or Fridays.

Residents can water with micro or drip irrigation systems or hose with a shut-off nozzle any day of the week.

“We have had very little rain this spring and now we’re into day after day of high temperatures,” said Gabe Wiebe, the regional district’s WaterSmart coordinator. “We have seen a sharp increase in the amount of water being used in the Village of Fruitvale as a result. Going to Stage 2 now helps us manage consumption, continue to supply safe, clean drinking water and still meet outdoor needs.”

Last year, outdoor water use accounted for 30+ per cent of total water use in the Beaver Valley water utility. Water conservation is designed to result in a lower volume of water treated, reduced stress on infrastructure, lower costs to maintain the water system, and lessen impacts on ecosystems.

To further promote water conservation, the regional district is offering free water conservation kits to ratepayers in Beaver Valley, Rivervale and Christina Lake.

Funded by FortisBC, the kits include a low-flow showerhead, a kitchen faucet aerator, and a bathroom faucet aerator.

The items are easy to install so residents can begin saving water, energy and money right away.

For more information visit: rdkb.com.

