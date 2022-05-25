Celebrate 7-Eleven Grand Opening

Trail’s new 7-Eleven store is holding its official grand opening on Friday, May 27

Zack Cure (left) from Trail was the first customer at the 7-Eleven soft opening on Friday, May 20 and is welcomed by 7-11 employee Manjinder. The official ‘Grand Opening’ celebration goes this Friday, May 27 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Photo: contributed

Zack Cure was the first customer at the new Trail 7-Eleven store’s soft opening on Friday, May 20; but don’t worry, residents can expect much, much more from its grand opening this Friday, May 27.

Cure says he planned to be the first customer and showed up a little before the scheduled 7:11 a.m. opening.

“I thought it would be a great experience as well a great part of history,” Cure told the Times. “My first purchase was a Red Bull and I received a warm welcome from the staff.”

The soft opening was just a warm up to ensure everything was working as expected, said Ramandeep Singh, Kootenay area leader and field consultant for 7-Eleven.

Business was brisk and the store is restocking for the official grand opening celebration this Friday.

“It was great, but I’m hoping this one is busy too,” said Singh. “We have a lot things happening. A lot of games and stuff happening and the mayor is coming this Friday to cut the ribbon.”

The Trail 7-Eleven convenience store will also be holding raffles at the grand opening, where customers can enter to win season tickets to the Smoke Eaters, a paddle board, an electric bike, a barbecue, a golden ticket to the carwash and more.

“We also have free give aways, free samples, and cake and all that stuff, so it’s pretty exciting,” added Singh.

The expansive new convenience store is well stocked with all the 7-Eleven amenities, several gas pumps and a state of the art car wash: an exciting new addition to the downtown core.

“When I walked in I thought, wow, what an amazing store for Trail,” said Cure. “It has a large variety of things and worth checking out for sure!”

The expected opening was originally slated for July, 2021, but the project was delayed unexpectedly by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.

The grand opening goes on Friday with the celebratory cake and ribbon cutting with Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin scheduled for 11 a.m.

