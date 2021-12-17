City of Trail outlines snow clearing priorities

With Trail finally having a snowfall that is sticking around, the city is reminding residents how it prioritizes snow removal.
Municipal streets are maintained top to bottom as follows:
Priority 1; Major collectors and emergency routes, such as the hospital hill, Warfield hill (from Warfield Teck Operations to Hwy 22), Fifth Avenue hill, and hills with extreme gradients and significant volume, such as Green Avenue.
Priority 2; Bus routes.
Priority 3; Downtown core, including downtown parking lots and the Trail aquatic centre.
Priority 4; Hills with lighter traffic volumes, such as Lilac Crescent, Park Street.
Priority 5; All remaining residential streets and parking lots.
When all five priorities have been accomplished, lanes will be plowed and all other streets widened.
As well, city-owned sidewalks, including the sidewalks on both bridges, will be cleared following heavy snowfall.
In general, sand is not used on level streets except when extreme icing conditions are experienced.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter