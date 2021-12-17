City plows clearing downtown, 2020. Photo: Trail Times

City of Trail outlines snow clearing priorities

In general, sand is not used on level streets except when extreme icing conditions are experienced.

With Trail finally having a snowfall that is sticking around, the city is reminding residents how it prioritizes snow removal.

Municipal streets are maintained top to bottom as follows:

Priority 1; Major collectors and emergency routes, such as the hospital hill, Warfield hill (from Warfield Teck Operations to Hwy 22), Fifth Avenue hill, and hills with extreme gradients and significant volume, such as Green Avenue.

Priority 2; Bus routes.

Priority 3; Downtown core, including downtown parking lots and the Trail aquatic centre.

Priority 4; Hills with lighter traffic volumes, such as Lilac Crescent, Park Street.

Priority 5; All remaining residential streets and parking lots.

When all five priorities have been accomplished, lanes will be plowed and all other streets widened.

As well, city-owned sidewalks, including the sidewalks on both bridges, will be cleared following heavy snowfall.

In general, sand is not used on level streets except when extreme icing conditions are experienced.

The public can help with snow operations by removing all unused vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. from the streets from November to March.

The city has 76 kilometers of roads to maintain. The fleet consists of 14 pieces of equipment including loaders, sand spreaders, snow plows, and a grader. From mid-November to March, the city has at least one employee on duty 24/7.

