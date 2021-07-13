Council awards contract for West Trail road rebuild

This sinkhole formed around the 4” gas main on Green Avenue. Note, however, it’s the gas main you can see exposed in the hole, not the watermain. Photo: City of Trail

Work will soon be underway on the Green Avenue rebuild after Trail council awarded a $612,000 contract to Kays Road Contracting to complete the job.

As well, council approved a $35,000 contract for TRUE Consulting to oversee project administration and construction management duties.

This extensive repair came about after a water pipe broke last year, causing damage significant enough to warrant a road closure.

“The water main failure occurred late in the fall of 2020 and funds were not available for a project of this magnitude until the spring of 2021,” utilities superintendent Craig Speers noted in his council report. “In addition to funding, it (was) not feasible to start an infrastructure upgrade during the winter months.”

The need to consider alternate approaches to water service delivery were deemed necessary given the challenges associated with West Trail underground works, such as extremely steep road grades, historical rock walls and naturally occurring groundwater.

“This all required additional planning, surveying, and engineering, which caused delays in the completion of the design and contract documents leading to a later than anticipated tender period,” Speers said.

“Additional design delays occurred while assessing the condition of other underground utilities, which include a four-inch gas main, a problematic sanitary sewer main and sanitary storm main.”

A full replacement of the sanitary line and storm main is required and will be realigned within the road.

Kays Contracting, an excavating company based in Nelson, was the lowest of three bids.

The other two bids were considerably higher, those being Copcan Civil at $1.17M and Marwest Industries at $1.19M.

